The state of Pennsylvania regulates certain densely populated animal operations through the Nutrient Management Program. These concentrated animal operations (CAOs) are required to develop and implement a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP). Federal regulations require concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO), whose definition is based on high animal numbers, to acquire a federal permit. Part of this permit requirement is to also develop and implement an NMP.
Simply explained, Nutrient Management Plans address the management and storage of manure. The plan identifies acres suitable for manure application and the crops grown to determine the appropriate manure and nutrient application rates. The NMP locates and maps sensitive areas to be protected such as streams and wells. The NMP also identifies potential sources of manure, nutrient and soil runoff; and schedules a time frame for improving any problem areas found. If there is more manure produced than the generating operation can safely spread, the NMP identifies an avenue for the export of excess manure.
