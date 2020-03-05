March Madness is filled with brackets, betting, junk food, alcohol, sugary drinks, and sitting in front of a screen to watch the NCAA tournament; all of which negatively affect your health. Instead of creating bad habits during March, make this the month of healthy living! The players you watch know a lot about how to keep their bodies healthy, from their exercise routine to the food they eat, and their sleep quality. They manage their health to become the best version of themselves and for their team. So why not do the same for yourself? This month, I challenge you to March Madness — Healthy Living Edition: focused on exercise, nutrition, and sleep.
Since brackets are the topic of choice this month, create a bracket between you, your family, friends, coworkers, or whoever will take the initiative to live a healthier life. The bracket will progress weekly, whoever exercises the most, gets the most sleep, and eats the healthiest for that week will continue to the next round.
