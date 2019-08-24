On July 1, Robert (Bob) Iuliano became the 15th President of Gettysburg College. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Deputy to the President at Harvard University. Gettysburg College figured prominently in Dedication Day in 1863 and has been an important partner in commemorating that day since 1938. In this month’s column, we learn about Bob’s perspectives on that and becoming part of the community.
1. Welcome to Gettysburg! What are your early impressions about the college’s place in the community’s Civil War legacy?
The Civil War, and especially the battle at Gettysburg, have indelibly shaped the College. From the hundreds of people from the College who served in the war, to the campus grounds being a part of and surrounded by the historic three-day battle, to the use of Pennsylvania Hall as a field hospital, to College alumnus David Wills’s efforts to create the National Cemetery for those who died in the battle, to so much more, the College’s history is deeply entwined with that of the Civil War.
Equally important, however, is how the ethos of the College continues to this day to be influenced by lessons emerging from the war. We regard as a central commitment the need to prepare Gettysburg students to engage in the “unfinished work” of which President Lincoln so eloquently spoke. We do this in part through the scholarly study of the war, but also through the other curricular, co-curricular, and extra-curricular ways in which we equip students with the intellectual and social tools to tackle society’s most pressing issues.
2. As a senior leader, how have Abraham Lincoln’s words and actions been of inspiration to you over your career?
President Lincoln understood that leadership starts with a clear and unwavering commitment to core values, a decision-making process that is both resolute and inclusive, and the responsibility to communicate openly, honestly and empathetically. This defines effective leadership in any context, and it reflects a philosophy I have sought to follow in my own professional life.
With some debate as to attribution, Lincoln has been quoted as saying “whatever you are, be a good one.” This captures the essence of a liberal arts education at Gettysburg. We hope for our students collectively to come from the widest range of backgrounds and to have the widest range of intellectual and other interests. The most effective education occurs when students are confronted with thoughts and life experiences that differ from their own. Throughout my career in higher education, I have sought to help foster an environment where every student can meet Lincoln’s call “to be a good one” — regardless of a student’s background or academic, social, or career interests.
3. Could you comment on the College’s role as a partner in commemorating Dedication Day each November 19th?
At Gettysburg College, we cherish our longstanding partnership with the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, the Gettysburg Foundation, and the Gettysburg National Military Park. Together, we are proud to commemorate Dedication Day each year and ensure this important event garners the local and national attention it deserves.
Dedication Day provides a unique forum for us all to reflect upon President Lincoln’s aspiration for our democracy and the unfinished work before our nation. As a campus community, we are humbled by this special opportunity to advance Lincoln’s ideals —and we embrace the responsibility entrusted to us to educate today’s students and the broader public about the significance of this defining moment in American history.
I very much look forward to representing Gettysburg College at Dedication Day later this year, and collaborating with local leadership throughout my presidency to build upon its great legacy.
4. What are you and your wife Susan looking forward to in making your new home in south central Pennsylvania?
We could not have been more warmly welcomed to the College and Gettysburg community. We are both very eager to become more fully integrated into the College, the town, and surrounding area, and to contribute to it in various ways. We are both struck by the region’s natural beauty (I have already had the chance to take evening runs on the battlefield) and look forward to seeing the change of seasons — starting with the fall’s apple harvest!
