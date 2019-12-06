Being an avid reader and lover of books is what led Randi Hartman to the library setting. She started off as the children’s specialist at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library in Waynesboro, Pa. While there the former director, showed her that her true calling was to become a librarian. Her partner and three wonderful children have motivated her to make the dream a reality. Almost through her schooling and ready to jump in with both feet she was chosen to be the new director of Jean Barnett Trone Memorial Library. As the new director, she hopes to be a strong asset to the library and cannot wait for the construction of the new community room and book sale room to be finished so that new and wonderful events can be created for larger crowds.
Over the winter the staff in East Berlin will be continuing with some of the favorite programs. The children’s story times are broken down into age groups. The baby story time is Friday mornings, when the staff create an engaging environment to enhance your infant’s cognitive skills. Toddlers can enjoy story time on Monday mornings with a fast pace, high energy program geared especially for them. Preschoolers can come in on Wednesday and Friday mornings to boost their social skills and improve other skills that are necessary to make that next step into kindergarten.
