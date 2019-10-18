The Adams County Library System (ACLS) thanks and honors the members of our three Friends of the Library groups during the 13th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends support the ACLS with donations of time and funds.
The Friends of the Adams County Library organization was established in 1959 and has raised over $1,000,000 for the library to date. Many community members contribute annually with memberships and donations to the Friends and some of these contributors actively volunteer their time to assist the group with additional fundraising efforts. The Friends raise funds for the operations of the ACLS through memberships, donations and through book sales at the Friends Book Store, open daily on the first floor of the Gettysburg Library. The Friends also hold an annual four-day book sale each summer and offer a table of holiday books at the Gettysburg High School Holiday Market.
