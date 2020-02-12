Reactive attachment disorder (RAD) is a term I hadn’t heard too much about until I entered deeper into the child welfare system. The diagnosis sounds confusing and complicated but don’t let it scare you. What it really boils down to is the inability to establish healthy attachments with caregivers and parents.
The connection a child has with their caregiver has a significant effect on the child’s ability to express their emotions and build relationships with others. This disorder can range from mild problems, lack of emotional expressions or being unaware they are left alone, which may be easily addressed, all the way to the official diagnosis RAD.
