Getting out of your comfort zone might be the best way to describe the 2020 Soil Quality Meeting held annually by the Adams County Conservation District. This meeting was started in 2005 to help Adams County farmers transition to no-till. No-till production occurs when a farmer plants his crop directly into an undisturbed seed bed. This process reduces labor, fuel and soil loss due to erosion. While this may sound easy, the process is ripe with hurdles, setbacks and possible all-out failure. This annual meeting helps farmers learn how to successfully navigate the process.
Over the years, as we learned more about no-till and its benefits, additional spokes in this wheel were realized. Residue and weed management, cover crops, nutrient management and other agronomic topics have been explored in the name of improving soil quality. Some of these topics push the limits of what we would consider normal agriculture and this year’s meeting offers plenty of that!
