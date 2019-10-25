Tonight, the Carroll Valley Library will be participating in the third annual Trunk or Treat night in the Carroll Valley Park. This event is organized and sponsored by the Carroll Valley Borough. Local individuals and businesses will be handing out candy to our ghosts and goblins beginning at 6 p.m. Also at that time, there will be a Halloween costume contest and a Haunted Pavilion, which will be run by our very own teen book club and a few other Halloween fanatics. There will be tacos, ice cream, hot dogs, and kettle corn for purchase, so bring your appetites along.
Costume judging ends at 7 p.m., followed by the monthly movie in the park at 7:30 p.m. This month’s feature presentation is Monsters, Inc. Don’t miss this fun free family event in your local community.
