I feel incredibly fortunate that we live and work in communities that care about each other. At our Franklin County Banquet, where we celebrated three remarkable families for their amazing achievements in working their way out of poverty and giving back to the community, I was struck that when each person spoke, they talked about the relationships they had built that provided the support they needed. SCCAP provides services but always from staff (and probably one or more volunteers as well) who can reflect back to you your strengths, capabilities, value and the belief that you deserve respect and dignity. That is intentional.
When you are at your lowest point, or when you are struggling, the last thing you need is for someone to highlight your issues or to reflect back to you your inadequacies — that doesn’t help us grow, that doesn’t help us see where we can change. For most people it causes them to shrink back, to become smaller, or to rise up and become angry — neither of those is helpful. We work in a way that makes families feel rejuvenated, stronger, like the odds they are facing are surmountable and that all their hard work will pay off.
Megan Shreve is the CEO of South Central Community Action Programs Inc.: Their mission is to empower families and engage the community to pursue innovative and effective solutions to break the cycle of poverty.
