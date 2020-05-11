The coronavirus pandemic is of course the primordial topic worldwide just now, including in Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon, Nicaragua. Officially as of May 1, Nicaragua has 15 confirmed cases nationwide and five deaths, which are statistics no one seems to believe, not even the government officials putting them out if you judge by precautions being taken in government offices and hospitals.
Nonetheless, the presidential couple of Nicaragua refuse to authorize any of the measures that neighbor countries such as Honduras or Costa Rica are taking, and in fact quite the opposite; most schoolchildren in public schools have been told if they don’t physically attend then they will be held back a year. Government employees not showing up for work or political rallies have been told their jobs are forfeit. The president and vice president of Nicaragua (husband and wife) disappeared from view for over a month and have only been seen twice in public in the last six weeks, another comment on whether they themselves believe in their own propaganda that God will spare Nicaraguans the virus. They are exempt from being in public. Their public is not.
