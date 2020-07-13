The Adams Count Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) is accepting applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers. This year the vouchers are being sent by mail, but we do need a signed and completed application before vouchers can be sent. This program, which provides vouchers for produce at area farmers markets, encourages adults ages 60 and older to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables and supports local growers.
Adults residing in Adams County who are age 60 and over and meet the income guidelines are eligible. The income limit for a single person is $23,606 and for a married couple is $31,894. The application for vouchers is available for people to complete and mail, email or drop off at our office. Once a completed application is received, ACOFA will mail the vouchers to the applicant. There will be no in-person distribution of vouchers at any of the senior centers or from the main office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.