“Partnering, Leading and Investing” was a strategy developed by Main Street Gettysburg’s Board in 2007, the year I arrived as president. I was reminded of this a few days ago when I was preparing to meet with Steven Sims, the new superintendent of the Gettysburg National Military Park. Sims asked to meet with me and other local organizations in town to provide my perspective about the relationship between the town and the park. We had a wonderful discussion about the importance and interdependence of the town and park. I am excited about the future opportunities that I believe will occur with our new superintendent.
The role of Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) focuses on the future, listens to the community and helps to create strategies to achieve continuous improvement in economic development and quality of life. Too often we are focused on the current problem of the day or preoccupied with reaching our goals, and we don’t stop to appreciate the progress of our work. Nor do we reflect on what contributed to this progress.
