The kitchen tends to be the gathering place in many homes. A family often starts each new day in the kitchen waiting patiently for that first cup of coffee, preparing meals for dinner, or perusing the refrigerator for that evening snack. Transform that time in the kitchen to a fun experience.
Babies: Give a clean kitchen towel to your baby to play with as you work in the kitchen. Encourage him to wave the towel, feel it in his hands, explore it with his mouth, or use it to cover a small toy on a highchair tray. Further develop skills by covering objects with the towel. Explain what you are doing as you play with your baby, use colorful words to describe the objects.
