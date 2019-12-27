We all know Lincoln gave the Gettysburg Address, but many people don’t know that Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday by President Lincoln.
In 1863, Lincoln responded to a request by Sarah Hale, the prominent editor of Godey’s Ladies Book and author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” Hale lobbied for three decades for Thanksgiving to be a national holiday, hoping the day could help bring our fractured country together. After the Union victory at Gettysburg, she found support from Lincoln and his Secretary of State William Seward. Seward wrote the declaration and Lincoln signed it on Oct. 3, 1863. Although we were (and are) a divided nation, the last paragraph calls for “the whole American people” to pray for healing of “the wounds of the nation” and to “restore…peace, harmony, tranquility and Union.”
