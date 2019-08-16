“When I got (my) library card, that was when my life began.” — Rita Mae Brown, prolific American writer, author of “Rubyfruit Jungle.”
Fresh off Summer Quest: A Universe of Stories, our summer reading and activities program for children, youth, and adults, the Adams County Library System continues connecting community members to opportunities that can change their lives with the launch of a new initiative called My 1st Card: A Gateway to Exploration!
For children, first grade is a time for learning to read. We want to join in encouraging a thirst for reading by introducing every first grader in Adams County to the abundance of books, programs, and electronic resources available through library membership.
With this annual event, all first grade children in Adams County Schools will receive an informational packet and application form to apply for a new membership and library card at their local libraries. Children with pre-existing memberships may also take part in the My 1st Card events and activities.
The program blasts off this September, as September is Library Card Sign-up Month.
Annual Events and Prizes
Elmo Visits Local Schools
In the first month of the program, our furry friend, Elmo, will be making his way to all Adams County schools to encourage reading and promote My 1st Card: A Gateway to Exploration! Elmo may be accompanied on some of these visits by his friend, Buckley Beaver.
Prizes
With a child’s first three visits to the library from September to December, upon showing their library card at the circulation desk, he/she will receive a new prize to take home!
The prize schedule is as follows:
First Visit: Pencil or Gel Bracelet
Second Visit: Sports/Book Bag
Third Visit: Scott Menchin and Matt Phelan’s book, “What Are You Waiting For? and an ACNB Bank Frisbee.
Our third and final prize will always include the featured book of the year. This year’s book is What Are You Waiting For?, written by Scott Menchin and illustrated by Matt Phelan.
Campaign Celebration & Author Visit
At the end of our three-month program, the whole family is invited to join us in celebration of their first-grade students. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9. from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at the Gettysburg library.
At this event, you will get the chance to meet Matt Phelan, the illustrator of this year’s featured book, and get your very own copy autographed! Matt is an award-winning New York Times-Bestselling author/illustrator of many books for young readers. He and this book will be the centerpiece of our Campaign Celebration.
Teacher Incentives
During the month of September, first grade teachers will distribute and collect all the completed applications, and return them to ACLS. To encourage maximum participation, teachers achieving 100 percent student participation are invited to an exclusive event with Matt Phelan. Plus, they will be eligible to win a school visit by Matt in the spring of 2020.
Thank You, ACNB Bank
The My 1st Card program is being sponsored by ACNB Bank and its Buckley’s Savers program. ACLS is grateful for this generous support.
If you too would like to support the library in its children, youth, and family programming efforts, please contact Dawn Smith, our Development Officer, at 717-334-5716, ext. 248 or at dawns@adamslibrary.org.
