As spring weather approaches and the days are getting longer, we are starting to feel revitalized. While people are starting to finally enjoy spending time being active outdoors again, there is something else that will soon be joining us — mosquitoes.
When it comes to dealing with mosquitoes in and around your home though, there is good news. If you can eliminate potential breeding habitat, the number of adult mosquitoes that you will have hanging around your home will be drastically reduced. Areas of most concern for being major breeding grounds for mosquitoes are not natural ecosystems with a diverse number of organisms inhabiting them, but rather artificial habitat that we have either created or altered. Habitat you would want to eliminate around your home would be any artificial container that holds water for more than 3 days. This includes but is not limited to tarps, tires, kids’ toys, and buckets. It is important to remember that the amount of water that is needed for a mosquito to breed is no more than enough to fill a bottle cap, so even small plastic litter on the ground can be potential breeding habitat. Things such as bird baths or water bowls should be emptied and refilled every 3 days to prevent breeding and things that are too large to dump can be treated with mosquito larvicides such as Mosquito Dunks.
