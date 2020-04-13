The United States and the world are dealing with a pandemic that affects the life of almost every person alive. That’s also true in Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon, Nicaragua, but with two aspects that are unique and even somewhat bizarre.
In Nicaragua, the president, Daniel Ortega, has not appeared in public or spoken through TV or radio in over a month. Imagine if President Trump simply disappeared in such a way. Ortega’s wife, who’s also his vice-president, continues her daily radio broadcasts but has also not been seen in public since early March. Once more, imagine if Vice President Pence did the same. Furthermore, the vice president’s radio discourse has encouraged people to celebrate Easter Week as if there were no pandemic, exhorting them to visit the bars, beaches, festivals and concerts during this weeklong vacation time as if there were no risk whatsoever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.