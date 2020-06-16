An important mantra that Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) Chairman Emmett Patterson shares often is “Are we doing the right thing for the right reason? Is this for the best for the community we serve?” It is his leadership over the past six years that has guided the MSG organization to achieve success and create a clear community-driven set of goals and direction that are relevant to the community’s needs.
Building an effective leadership team on the Board requires recruiting the right talent, leadership skills and community-first mindset for all MSG Directors. This year started with the 2020 MSG Board comprised of Emmett Patterson, MSG Chair and JDCS Enterprise, Lynda Glass, MSG Vice Chair, ACNB Bank, Timbrel Wallace, MSG Secretary and Lark Gifts and Nerd Herd, Dan Konstalid, MSG Treasurer and Gettysburg College, Norris Flowers, Destination Gettysburg, Skip Hockley, Hockley and O’Donnell Insurance Agency, Susan Naugle, Borough Council, John Rice, Rice Fruit Company, Jennifer Stetter, Barley Snyder, Jackie White, Dobbin House, Charles Gable, Borough Manager and Deb Adamik, MSG President and CEO.
