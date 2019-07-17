Since joining the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County two months ago, I have enjoyed a genuinely warm welcome by our staff, board of directors, members, supporters and community partners—and I couldn’t be more grateful. I am truly excited and honored to have joined this outstanding organization as the new executive director following Deb Geesey’s retirement after 30 years of excellent service.
My set of professional experiences includes a number of management positions in for-profit and non-profit industries, as well as local and regional government. In particular, having served as the executive director of Shepherd’s Spring Outdoor Ministry Center in Sharpsburg, Maryland, with programs such as Road Scholar, retreats, and camps for children of all ages, this experience afforded me knowledge readily transferable to my current role.
Shortly after starting this position, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to attend the YWCA USA National Conference in Washington, D.C. It was a wonderful opportunity to be immersed in YWCA culture and information, to interact with dedicated leaders and staff from other YW associations across the nation, and to be invigorated by motivational speakers who shared sincerely about the YWCA’s mission to serve communities by offering programs of enrichment for individuals and families in specific and meaningful ways.
YWs combine programming and advocacy to generate institutional change in three key areas: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls. Shared at the conference were exciting new updates on how this happens, including the following:
“Organize Your Butterflies”
The recent launch of a podcast, “Organize Your Butterflies.” Each Thursday, a new episode discusses the ways women — including many of the amazing leaders at YWCA — are working to organize, strategize, and mobilize around issues like equal pay, domestic violence, entrepreneurship, and more.
Visit YWCA’s podcast webpage to learn more. Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn
YWCA’s Data Map
YWCA is excited to launch an interactive data map effective July 18. This new online tool showcases the local, state, and regional impact of over 200 YWCAs across the country. The map highlights key data points for each local association across the entire YWCA network, such as program areas and numbers served. With evidence-based research that is aligned with the mission, YWCA USA is proud to demonstrate the broad impact of the 160-year history. www.ywca.org.
I thank the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Board of Directors for this great opportunity, and I join its commitment to the mission work of serving people of all ages, races, religions, abilities, and economic levels. Following in Deb’s shoes will not be easy, but with the collective input, participation, and support of our members, community, staff, and Board, we can be assured that the YWCA has a bright future.
Lastly, as you likely already know, we have a great staff team here. We are all focused on providing great customer service and meaningful experiences. Feel free to reach out to any of us at any time; we are happy to hear from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.