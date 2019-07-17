I wish I could say I planned to go to college after high school graduation, but I did not really have a plan for higher education. I had a 2-year-old at the time, and once I graduated from high school a year early, I just felt drained from school.
My plans changed in summer 2018 after I met an incredible student at HACC’s Gettysburg Campus who gave me a tour and introduced me to the Student Government Association (SGA). Little did I know that one year later, I would be the campus SGA president.
HACC’s Gettysburg Campus has a lot to offer, which gets overlooked when someone thinks of a community college. The campus is a safe space and a home for over 1,600 students. I am fortunate to represent them. My campus offers the support and care that every student needs to keep them going. I have been honored to play a part in that by serving as the previous treasurer of Student Alliance for Equality (S.A.F.E.), the campus LGBTQ+ club, and participating in the Student Success Committee that planned and stocked the HACC Cares Box, a food pantry.
In my first year at HACC, the campus SGA hosted a variety of engaging events. These events included relaxing activities like free massages for students and an afternoon with Jack Hubley, WGAL contributor on Wild Moments, who introduced us to his python and owl. I participated in community service opportunities through Circle K International – a collegiate service organization that promotes service, leadership and fellowship – where we assisted community members in need at the local soup kitchen and residents at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Gettysburg. Lastly, when Greenlight Operation visited the campus, I introduced speaker Jordan Pine, founder and executive director of the organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in Central Pennsylvania.
HACC helps students establish a sense of being, confidence, inspiration, friendship, community and self-growth. As a communications major, HACC has provided me with the needed resources to expand my knowledge within my field of study, including the opportunity to write this article. At HACC, I have discovered myself. I have discovered my second home, where I feel free to express myself and share my story with employees and students without fear of judgment.
Discover who you are at HACC’s Gettysburg Campus by calling our Welcome Center at 717-337-3855. Better yet, visit your potential second home at 731 Old Harrisburg Road.
