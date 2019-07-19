Run, walk, or volunteer at Project Hope’s Mentor MOVEment 5K, sponsored by Healthy Adams County. Join Project Hope Saturday, July 20 at the Gettysburg Rec Park to celebrate the success of our Project Hope matches. Interested in being a positive role model for a teen in foster care? Email projecthope@adamscounty.us or call 717-337-0110.
Join the Adams County Literacy Council this summer. The classes and tutoring sessions run year-round. The ACLC offers free ESL and GED prep, plus, help studying for citizenship and improving literacy skills. Looking for a way to get involved with the community? The Adams County Literacy Council has volunteer opportunities for everyone. Save the date, Saturday, Sept. 21, is our next free tutor training session. Call 717-479-7033 or stop by 1685 Baltimore Pike, Suite F, Gettysburg.
One of the summer’s family highlights, the 59th Annual Chicken Barbecue, Car Show and Auction is Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community. Barbecue chicken meals ($10) will be available for on-site dining or take-out, plus a drive-through pickup near the state Route 94 and Village Drive campus entrance starting at 10:30 a.m. The drive-through will continue until sold out. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free.
Combining delicious food, classic cars, shopping, auction, live music, petting zoo and more, this event annually draws thousands of visitors to Cross Keys Village. The annual auction featuring auction featuring quilts, antiques, furniture, wall hangings, collectibles and more starts at 1 p.m. Catch an auction preview on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. The BBQ event is sponsored by Benchmark Therapies Inc., and the dining tent is sponsored by Gastley’s Moving & Storage Inc. Proceeds from this event benefit the Good Samaritan Fund for residents who have outlived their financial resources.
The Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove (VNA) is seeking Musicians and Artists to share their gifts with Hospice Patients. For hospice patients, the arts have been proven to be beneficial for pain control and reducing agitation, anxiety, fatigue and depression; improving their overall quality of life. All volunteers are specially trained to work with patients and their families during the end of life process. Volunteers set their own availability, and there are no minimum hourly commitments. Must be 18 years of age or older. For more information visit www.vnahanover.org or call 717-637-1227.
