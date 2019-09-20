The Adams County Library System (ACLS) has six brick and mortar locations across the county in Gettysburg, Biglerville, Carroll Valley, East Berlin, Littlestown and New Oxford. What people may not be aware of is that our services routinely extend beyond these buildings. Staff members venture into schools, senior centers, the local prison, preschools and more. We are fortunate to be able to collaborate with local organizations, provide information booths at community events, and even have a library by mail program. The library strives to weave itself into all facets of the community, because as the posters in our libraries state, “Libraries are for Everyone.”
Here is a sampling of current community outreach activities. Emily Holland of the New Oxford Area Library loves to help residents at Cross Keys Village with digital library services twice a month, and also creates library cards for them on the spot. Attendees at Carroll Valley’s annual trunk-or-treat program will see Carroll Valley Library’s Sherrie DeMartino and Crystal Durbin the Friday before Halloween as the teen book club hosts a haunted house at the pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.