Reminiscing. I’ve been doing a lot of that lately, trying to conjure good memories to get my mind off of the current status of our country. Sometimes I think that reminiscing is the only way that I am going to keep my sanity. So, I started thinking of past Christmases. I haven’t personally put up a Christmas tree since 2006. Sometimes I say “bah humbug.” Who needs a tree and to deal with the mess that comes with it?
Don’t get me wrong, I love decorating for holidays. I have a snowman collection that I used to leave out all year long because they put a smile on my face. I haven’t been doing a lot of smiling lately when I see the news and what is happening all around us. I need to smile again. A lot of us do.
