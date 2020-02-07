Teresa Rodgers

Rodgers 

In an effort to better develop, implement and evaluate the Child Enrichment Program (CEP) services at the YWCA Gettysburg and Adams County, our organization has created a new position. It is with great honor that I have been named the Administrative Director of the YW’s Child Enrichment Program. I am greatly looking forward to my new role and responsibilities. I love helping children and am very passionate about my job.

I’ve worked in the early childhood education field for nearly 30 years, most recently as director of childcare at the YWCA Commerce Center — a position I held since 2011. I have a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Ashford University and graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College with an AA degree in Early Childhood Education.

Teresa Sue Rodgers is the administrative director of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County’s child enrichment programs. Contact her at trodgers@ywcagettysburg.org or 717-334-7150.

