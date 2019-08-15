Adams County Housing Authority is in search of new landlords who are willing to rent apartments and homes to our clients who have housing vouchers. The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. The program is sometimes referred to by its old name “Section 8.” Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to pick their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, mobile homes and apartments.
Currently around 520 households in the county are using vouchers and we are issuing an average of 12 new vouchers each month. A family who is issued a housing voucher is responsible for finding a suitable housing unit of their choice where the owner agrees to accept the voucher. Rental units must meet minimum standards of health and safety as determined by HUD and ACHA and also be considered “rent reasonable” according to ACHA’s payment standards. Our housing inspector offers pre-inspections to the owners of any rental units who are trying to decide if they want to accept vouchers. All inspections are free of charge.
The housing subsidy is paid to the landlord directly by ACHA. The family then pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program. If a tenant’s income should decrease the housing subsidy would increase and you will always receive your full amount of rent. The initial lease term must be for 12 months. After the initial term you may ask for a rent increase as long as it is reasonable compared to other similar units in Adams County.
A few of the main benefits of accepting housing choice vouchers include: receiving regular, monthly rental payments from the government and having a consistent base of tenants. Payments will be directly deposited into your bank account and we have a long list of people who want to be in the voucher program. You can easily list your available apartments online by using www.PaHousingSearch.com, a rental listing site that is free to access for both landlords and tenants.
Some of the myths about the voucher program include “my rental will be subject to more wear and tear” and “I’ll get lower quality tenants.” Tenants with voucher assistance are no better or worse than tenants without assistance. Tenants are required to keep their unit in a clean and sanitary condition and you have the right to enforce your lease. If you feel your tenant is damaging the unit you can request a special inspection by ACHA’s housing inspector. You can screen your tenants with vouchers, just like you screen all of your other tenants. If you request credit and criminal checks on your other renters you can do the same for the renters with vouchers.
Most of the participants in the voucher program are working families or elderly or disabled households on fixed incomes that just need a bit of help to afford decent housing. The entire community benefits when a family is stable and living in safe home. If you are interested in learning more please contact our HCV department at 717-334-2911.
