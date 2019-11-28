The four leading candidates for next year’s presidential election are all in their 70s. On Inauguration Day, the president will be about 40 years older than the oldest millennials. Some wonder whether there should be a legal age limit on running for president. In certain other professions, aging employees must retire; for example, airline pilots, United Nations employees, and judges in many states cannot work into their seventies. So it’s conceivable that the presidency of the United States, perhaps the hardest job in the world, should not go to someone who may be prone to senior moments.
Nir Barzilia, an endocrinologist with Albert Einstein College of Medicine, was interviewed for an article in Mother Jones magazine. Barzilai studies the genes of a group of long-lived Ashkenazi Jews. He found that about 60% of the 100-year-old women he studied have certain unusual mutations in their growth genes. “We have discovered longevity genes,” he said. Unfortunately, he added, “Do the candidates have them? I have no idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.