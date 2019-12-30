Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we often meet with donors at the Adams County Community Foundation to help them and their families find a way to give back and celebrate the season. Sometimes we meet with parents and children, sometimes grandparents and grandchildren. Sometimes couples far from their extended family.
Earlier this month I got to work once again with a group of older siblings. Brothers and sisters in their 60s. They grew up together in a small town at a time when bedrooms were shared: The boys bunked in one room; the girls right next door. They tell me dinner was mandatory, around the kitchen table, without the sound of a television in the background or interruptions. Their friends knew not to call at the “dinner hour.” Saturday was a day filled with chores. Church and an extended family dinner were the highlight on Sunday.
Ralph Serpe is president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation and wants to know your family’s favorite giving tradition. Share them with him at rserpe@adamscountycf.org.
