Land is an asset that generally holds value and appreciates over time. While your land investment grows, you can enjoy its many unique benefits. In Pennsylvania, land provides investment opportunities, hunting, recreation, farming or perhaps acreage for building a home with a big backyard. If you’re ready to invest in land, do you know how to take the next step? Should you pay cash or finance?
Paying cash for raw land is a great way to be competitive with your offer and save money in the long-term. Benefits of an all-cash purchase include a potentially quicker closing, a seller more likely to accept your no financing contingent cash offer and no delays waiting on appraisers, attorneys, lenders, etc. (although you may want to engage a professional to ensure accurate property boundaries, road access rights and that the property is free of liens and easements). When the transaction is complete, you will own your land free and clear. Even if you have cash on hand to make the purchase, is that always the best idea?
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 103 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
