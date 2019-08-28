Monday, Sept. 2: Happy Labor Day!
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Hot Dog with sauerkraut, barbecue butterbeans, potato salad, tropical fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Rotisserie chicken with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegitables, biscuit, sliced peaches
Thursday, Sept. 5: Turkey Chef Salad, tossed salad, summer corn chowder, dinner roll, pineapple
Friday: Sept. 6: Roast beef with au jus, roasted redskins with rosemary and garlic, green beans, wheat bread, banana
Monday, Sept. 9: Chicken Marsala, bowties, peas, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Tuesday, Sept. 10: September birthday celebration: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread, birthday cake.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Baked breaded chicken cutlet, au gratin potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, fruited gelatin
Thursday, Sept. 12: Seafood salad, mixed greens, tomato and hard-boiled eggs, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll, cottage cheese and pineapple
Friday, Sept. 13: Barbecue ribette, Whipped sweet potatoes, creamy coleslaw, white bread, sliced pears
Monday, Sept. 16: Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, wheat bread, cookie
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Penne and meatballs, pasta with sauce and Parmesan cheese, tossed salad, Italian bread, peach crisp
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Honey mustard chicken sandwich with cheese, Parmesan redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables, sandwich roll, cookie
Thursday, Sept. 19: Santa Fe salad, mixed greens, dinner roll, tortilla soup with tortilla strips, pineapple tidbits
Friday, Sept. 20: Breaded pollock fillet, vegetable barley pilaf, carrots, wheat bread, fresh orange
Monday, Sept. 23: Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, peas, sliced apples
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Mild buffalo chicken sandwich with shredded lettuce, Minestrone soup with crackers, sandwich roll, fresh cantaloupe
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Egg Omelet topped with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, Orange juice
Thursday, Sept. 26: Mandarin and cranberry chicken salad, mixed greens, three bean salad, dinner roll, cookie
Friday, Sept. 27: Open face meatloaf sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, wheat bread, sherbet
Monday, Sept. 30: Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, sliced pears
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.