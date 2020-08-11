Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Now that we are into the fifth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt the economic landscape has fundamentally changed across the nation. Pennsylvania unemployment hit a record high of 16.1 percent in April, and is now at 13 percent, or 821,300 people as of June, the latest update available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is nearly triple the rate pre-COVID-19.
With the record unemployment, the number of people who are food insecure has also increased. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formally known as food stamps) grew 17 percent in the first three months of the pandemic, with more than 6 million new enrollments. SNAP enrollment has grown in 41 states, including Pennsylvania, among people from rural to suburban to urban areas, and is expected to rise even further. I recently reached out to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which covers 27 counties from the northern to southern borders of Pennsylvania.
