Our 13th annual Woman’s Purse Auction is Friday, Feb. 28 at the Wyndham Gettysburg. I’m excited to announce that so far this year, the auction is sponsored by Lavery Law, Gettysburg Day Spa, WellSpan Health, Sites Realty Inc., Proper Staffing LLC, Summit Drywall Inc., Gene Latta Ford and Beth Fishel. Proceeds support Adams County Children & Youth Services foster care and independent living youth in their journey to adulthood and self-sufficiency, and United Way’s Ready to Learn, early learning initiative. We are especially grateful to the members of the Purse Auction Committee — Nancy Cook (Chair), Karen Arthur, Leasia Ayers-Caswell, Diana Fasnacht, Beth Fishel, Kathy Gilbert, Kelly Lynch, Erin Messinger, Kerri Neff, Jan Onieal, Alesia Reese, Kristine Witherow, and new member Jennifer Eckerson. Thanks to the generosity of so many individuals and businesses, we’ll have hundreds of fabulous new and gently used purses to be auction off and lots of prizes to win.
This event features live and silent auctions, a fishbowl purse raffle, and lots of door prizes. We will also have the Lucky Purse Tree and everyone is a winner of a prize valued at $15 or more. All players are automatically entered for a chance to win the grand prize drawing of a $250 gift certificate donated by Gettysburg Day Spa. Last year the event raised more than $18,000. The Women’s Purse Auction puts the “fun” in fundraising, especially with our talented auctioneer, Kaila Gaines, and the champagne toast sponsored by the Wyndham. Tickets are only $35. Don’t miss out on this “purse-tacular” event —call today (717)334-5809 to purchase a ticket or go online to www.uwadams.org.
