The Adams County Community Foundation’s Ninth Annual Giving Spree will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 4– 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Area Middle School. I have the honor of working on the Planning Committee, chaired by Stacey Green. This year, 85 nonprofit organizations are participating, including the United Way. The Giving Spree is the only annual event in Adams County where you have the unique opportunity to meet staff, board and volunteers from nonprofits that provide services that make our community a great place to live, work, play, learn and volunteer. I encourage you to attend — bring the whole family — and learn more about their important work in our community and how your donation will make a difference. The first 1,000 guests will receive a Giving Spree “coin” to deposit in one nonprofit’s piggy bank.
Last year, thanks to hundreds of generous donors, the Giving Spree raised a record-breaking $733,000 for 80 nonprofit organizations. The goal this year is $1 million. There will be more than $100,000 in stretch pool funds generously provided by J. William Warehime Foundation Fund, Thomas E. & Florence B. Metz Fund, Adams County Community Foundation Board of Directors, Knouse Foods Fund, Gettysburg College Alumni and Friends of Adams County, Gettysburg Community Theatre Patrons, and the LeCompte Family. You can also add your own gift to the stretch pool at the Spree. Stretch pool funds are distributed to participating organizations based on the percentage of the total funds raised. If United Way receives 25% of the total funds donated, we would receive an additional 25% of stretch pool funds. Stretch pool funds provide a great opportunity for you to increase the impact of your charitable gift. Last year, United Way donors gave $27,335 at the Spree. This included a very generous gift of $18,290 from the Forward Fund which helped fully fund our Ready to Learn initiative. Plus, we received $1,738.73 in additional stretch pool funds.
