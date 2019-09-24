The Grand Opening of “Twin Kiss” Ice Cream was celebrated on July 5, 1952. It was located two miles south of Gettysburg on the Emmitsburg Road-Route 15. Twin Kiss ice cream was a soft ice cream available in plates, cones or in bulk. The delicious Reed and Bell Root Beer was served in frosted mugs. As the season for ice cream continued, Twin Kiss announced a 16 ounce tumbler in a pink and black diamond design, with a Twin Kiss and a root beer float for 30 cents. This limited time offer of the tumbler with every purchase of a Twin Kiss root beer float meant a complete set in no time.
A state distributor for Twin Kiss franchises advertised that the Twin Kiss soft ice cream and Twin Kiss root beer were tremendously successful among profitable roadside drive-ins. As advertisements promised, “Two million Americans are familiar with the refreshments. At present Twin Kiss is operating in 18 states and is expanding its operations. The person we are looking for must be prepared to open the first Twin Kiss in the area and be able to handle the entire Twin Kiss operation. That person will receive approximately $1,500 a year for 15 years for every unit he sells, plus a commission on the original sale of each drive-in. The drive-in nets between $7,500 and $12,500 annually for an eight-month operation. The franchise will support you with advertising and prospects. This an excellent opportunity and with the era in motor travel ahead of us, the development in suburban areas are inviting for drive-ins.”
