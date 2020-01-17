What do you know about the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County? Maybe you mostly think of it as a gym. I know I did; when I first moved to Gettysburg 15 years ago and lived on the Seminary campus, I was thrilled to learn that the YWCA was just a few minutes walk away and that it opened very early in the morning, with lots of great fitness classes and exercise equipment. I got a membership right away, and I have been a dedicated member ever since. I love the classes: Amy Beth’s late afternoon HIIT classes (these are high-intensity interval training — you can stand anything for 30 minutes) and especially Colleen’s Raising the Bar (another high-intensity option) and Zumba (high-energy dance) classes (her enthusiasm and her music are the best) are fantastic. There are lots of other great options as well, for people of all ages and abilities. One more thing — I’m not a swimmer, but several good friends love the indoor pool, too.
But, after a few years of mostly paying attention to the fitness offerings, I started learning more about what else the YW does in our community. Let’s start with their motto—do you know what it is? “The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice and freedom and dignity for all.” I care deeply about those commitments in my professional and personal life, and so I have come to really value the fact that I am a member — and now a board member — of an organization that puts those priorities front and center in everything it does. In a community like this which, let’s be honest, is not always as broadly welcoming as it could be, it is so important to have a place that is actively and publicly working against, racism, sexism and homophobia, as well as other discriminatory biases.
