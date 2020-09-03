I am a person with lived experience. As a suicide attempt survivor, I am dedicated to learning and growing with suicide prevention efforts and sharing these findings with others. What makes me hopeful about suicide prevention are the emerging voices behind evolving systemic and social transformations we are seeing. I am honored to be a part of Healthy Adams County’s Behavioral Health Task Force and Suicide Prevention Sub-Committee.
There is someone struggling right now. The person struggling could be you, or someone you know. I share my own story to help normalize conversations about mental health. In addition to being a communit relations coordinator, I sit on the South-Central Pennsylvania Council of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). In my role, I assist with strategic planning and social media engagement as the volunteer communications ambassador for the entire Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the AFSP.
Lauren Marshall is the community relations coordinator for Community Care Behavioral Health. She has 15 years of nonprofit experience, including work as a clinical chaplain, mentor for those incarcerated, and overall community advocate. Lauren serves as a council member for our South-Central PA Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
