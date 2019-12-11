Think of all the time you’ve spent scraping ice off your windshield, or shivering in the front seat waiting for the car’s defroster to really kick in. There’s a faster, easier way. Mix two-thirds rubbing alcohol with one-third water and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Instead of scraping (and freezing), just spray your windshield and watch the ice melt away like magic.

Google “winter driving tips” and you’ll get 505 million results. This is my list of the 10 most important.

Mark Berg is a former AARP driver safety instructor. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

