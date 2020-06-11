WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital recently received the Gold Safe Sleep Champion designation from Cribs for Kids for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. Judith Bannon, executive director of Cribs for Kids, said, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to community leadership for best practices and education on infant safe sleep through the development of a hospital policy, staff training, parent education, implementing a wearable blanket program, providing a safe sleep space for at risk families, and a pledge to participate in ongoing audits.”
Sleep-Related Death (SRD) results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S. We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids’ National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.
