Living in Pennsylvania (Penn’s Woods), we might expect to be surrounded by abundant forests containing the diverse species of trees which the European colonists had discovered upon their arrival. When the colonists got here 400 years ago, almost all the land was forested. However, these foreign settlers arrived with the need to grow a variety of plants similar to those from their homelands which would provide them and their families with food. Having left countries where most forests had been eradicated to support agricultural enterprise, few trees remained there. Here, wood was a lucrative product for export to Europe. As expected, in all of the colonies native trees were felled to provide buildings, needed income, and cleared land for grazing and tiling. By the early 1900s, nearly all of Pennsylvania’s forest had been cut or burned.
Careful management during the last century has restored much of the forest, covering 60% of Pennsylvania; 2.2 million acres are in 20 state forests. However, only a few stands of its original timber remains.
Larry Bullis is a member of the board of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC). WAAC’s web site www.adamswatersheds.org contains information if you would like to join, contribute, or volunteer. You can also find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
