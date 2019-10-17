I’m excited to announce that Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs has been awarded a $75,000 homeless diversion grant. Project New Start was selected by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) and will help low and moderate income families pay for one-time emergencies to prevent them from becoming homeless. Households can receive up to $750 towards past due rent, mortgage payments or utilities. The funds can also be used towards vehicle repairs or purchases to ensure a family has reliable transportation for getting to work, attending school, or looking for a job.
The main focus of this grant is to help families at or below 50% of the county’s area median income, about $40,000 for a family of four; however, we can assist a limited number of families up to 100% of the area median income. The funds can also be used for security deposits and for necessary home repairs, such as roof repair or the installation of accessible features like a wheelchair ramp or grab bars.
