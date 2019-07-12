Littlestown is a flourishing community with a rich history, and is full of friendly neighbors, thriving local businesses, and generous and supportive civic and social organizations. I have enjoyed getting to know the people and places in this part of the county during my seven months as the branch manager at the Littlestown Library.
Each year, Littlestown celebrates their community with the Good Ole Days celebration! The town becomes a spot of great festivities and merriment as everyone comes together to celebrate the past, present, and future of Littlestown.
The festival began in 1971 and was at the time known as the Good Old Days and sponsored by the Littlestown Chamber of Commerce. It was the hope that the festival would bring everyone together and help to build pride in the community. There were sidewalk sales with items at “old-time” prices, antique displays in the windows of local businesses, a flea market in Crouse Park, an antique car show, and of course, a parade.
Things have changed a little over the years, and there were even a few years when the celebration was not held, but some things still remain the same. There are still vendors and the festival at Crouse Park, the car show on Glenwyn Drive, and of course the parade, though it’s now held on Thursday instead of Friday, as it once was. And it’s still a celebration that brings the community together.
The Good Ole Days was taken on by the Littlestown Historical Society in 2007, and they have continued to sponsor it along with the help of the Littlestown Borough and several civic organizations. As with any local celebrations, support and funding are always needed to keep this event going strong year after year. If you are interested in helping to keep this tradition alive, please contact the Historical Society at LittlestownHistory@gmail.com.
This year’s celebration takes place on Aug.15, 16, and 17. The Good Ole Days kicks off Thursday night, Aug.15, with a parade down the streets of Littlestown that’ll include floats, bands, old cars, and much more. If you’re interested in taking part in the parade, the deadline to register is Aug. 7. More info can be found on the Good Ole Days Facebook page.
Friday evening will include local entertainment, but don’t stay out too late so you can wake up early on Saturday morning for breakfast at the Fire Company Building on the Carnival Grounds, or register yourself for the YMCA 5K, or do both. Afterwards, check out the car show on Glenwyn Drive and the festival at Crouse Park, both beginning at 8 a.m. The festival will include vendors of antiques, crafts, and food! There will also be a farm show, colonial craft demonstrations, entertainment, and lots of fun for the kids, including a petting zoo and a moon bounce.
Make sure to keep an eye on the Littlestown Good Ole Days Facebook page for all the latest info on the festival. And keep an eye out for me as I’m wandering around in August and experiencing my first Good Ole Days.
A special thanks to Ken Thomas, founder of the Littlestown Historical Society, for my history lesson on the Good Ole Days.
