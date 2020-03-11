The days are getting longer and the sun is getting warmer. The robins are back and looking for worms. All this means that the Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (C.A.R.E.S.) is approaching the end of the 2019-2020 season next month.
In partnership with 14 area churches and numerous volunteers, C.A.R.E.S. has provided a warm and safe place for our guests to sleep each night. Another group of dedicated volunteers makes breakfast each morning through the generosity of the Community Soup Kitchen who makes their space and equipment available for this purpose. Our program could not function without all these volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering as an overnight volunteer or as a host at your church when C.A.R.E.S. is there, our final training session for this season will be on Monday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church. Come and find out more about the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.