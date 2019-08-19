August is the time of year that farmers market fans live for! Fruits and vegetables of all sorts are in season, roadside market stands are speckled throughout the back roads of Adams County and at the farmers market, an array of colorful produce is bursting off of our growers’ tables. It is truly a special month for Pennsylvanians.
On a regional level, recent events like Peach Fest at Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. and Bounty of the County by the Adams County Fruit Growers Association highlight the critical role of local growers in our communities, while also giving us all a chance to taste the literal fruits of their labors in a multitude of ways. These events are emblematic of Adams County’s passion for supporting local agribusinesses and remind us how blessed we are to live in a place with so many agribusinesses to support.
The importance of local food is also recognized on state and national levels this time of year. Not only is August designated as National Peach Month, but it’s also ‘PA Produce Month’ — a campaign initiated by the Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing & Research Program to celebrate Pennsylvania farmers and inspire Pennsylvanians to take pride in our state’s marvelous bounty. PA Produce Month now has tons of resources, from social media infographics and a Facebook profile picture frame to comprehensive analyses on various high tunnel designs, and even an itinerary for the ultimate Pennsylvania veggie road trip.
At the Adams County Farmers Market, we were happy to have just celebrated National Farmers Market Week (NFMW), which is an initiative of the Farmers Market Coalition that takes place every year through the first full week of August. Our own NFMW celebrations culminated with Festival de Bocadillos, where community members gathered at the market with homemade dishes made from farmers market ingredients, including homemade ceviche that was the talk of the market. We are happy to report that sales during NFMW were among the highest of the season so far.
As we enjoy the peak of the growing season in all these various ways, we should thoughtfully reflect on the hard work that farmers put in to bring these great foods to us. You may remember how challenging last year’s growing season was for farmers in Adams County, with the constant rainfall, flooding, and early season hail that severely damaged crops. By contrast, this season has been excellent: temperate weather, plenty of sun, and just the right amount of rain. I encourage you all to take some extra time this season, especially this month, to really appreciate the luxury of locally grown food; join Adams County growers in enjoying the fantastic season by getting out and supporting them.
One of the best ways you can support local farmers directly is by visiting the market on Saturday mornings through October from 8am – 1pm to pick up great, seasonal produce. Our vendors will be ready with all your favorites!
