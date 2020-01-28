February may be Chocolate Lovers Month (we’ll have chocolate), and Feb. 28 may be National Tooth Fairy Day (we’ll be smiling), but the reason to put Friday, Feb. 28 on your calendar is to join your community family and friends for our signature purse auction event at the Wyndham Gettysburg from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Your ticket or table of 10 reservations is available by stopping by the UW office, calling the United Way at 717-334-5809, or by emailing vcorbett@uwadams.org.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Adams County Children & Youth Independent Living Program which provides a lifeline of mentoring, resources, and community connections for at-risk youth who are transitioning to a successful independent life.
