New Oxford Library and Conewago Valley Intermediate School math and science teacher Erinne Lynch are partnering to offer a Girls Who Code Club to local students in grades 3-6. This weekly club will meet on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m.
Girls Who Code Clubs are a community of girls who actively design, code, read and explore together. Featuring activities, characters, and vocabulary drawn from the best-selling Girls Who Code books, clubs expose girls to bravery, resilience, and computational thinking at the exact moment when research indicates that their interest is high.
