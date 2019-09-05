Moving to a new location, hours from friends and everything that was familiar for thirty seven years is difficult, especially when you’re over 60 years old. We moved to the East Berlin area from Stroudsburg — the Pocono Mountain area — to be closer to our kids and grandkids in Ashburn, Virginia, and Pittsburgh and Reading, Pennsylvania. It was a central location and close to major highways. We didn’t know anyone in the immediate area so we had to work on getting acquainted with our neighbors and community. We were happy that East Berlin had a Fitness Center and joined almost immediately. It is a very friendly place and we enjoyed meeting the members. From that membership began a journey of friendship, volunteering and getting to know our community. We joined a local church, and again the pastor and fellow parishioners were very welcoming.
We stopped in at the East Berlin Community Center and learned about volunteering opportunities there. I signed up to help in the kitchen, as I love to cook and bake and I worked in Dietetics and Food Service for over 30 years. I met some wonderful ladies and it was always fun to work and visit as we baked pies and other goodies. Some of the ladies became my heroes — working well into their eighties and enjoying the rewards of volunteering. Everyone was very welcoming and kind to a new kid on the block. They were especially kind and comforting when my mom passed away. I also started to help with the EBAAC Thrift Shoppe, sorting donations one morning a week and occasionally working in the shop. Setting up for the indoor yard sales in the gym was especially challenging, but there again, with new acquaintances and teamwork, we got the job done.
While we worked in the kitchen, we had many “getting to know you” conversations. That included what my husband did for a living. They thought with his background that he would be an asset to the community center and they invited him to become a member of the Board of Directors and help with the Building and Grounds Committee. It was challenging to keep an old historic facility up and running and meeting standards within the budget. It was very good for him to continue to use his knowledge and keep updated on laws and regulations as they change — local, state and federal. He also became acquainted with contractors in the area. Thank goodness for computers and Google search. He met some great folks and now friends through the Fitness Center and volunteering at the community center.
Volunteering is wonderful and rewarding. The great people you meet and work with, the good feeling that you are contributing to your community, and saving a part of history. It is a great way to get involved and meet people when you move to a new area. It worked for us and we are still reaping the benefits of volunteering after eleven years in the area.
This is just one of many stories our volunteers have shared. Why not give us a call to find out more about our volunteer opportunities, make some new friends and write your own story?
September Happenings – Book Sale —Sept. 11-14, Historic East Berlin Fall Festival — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 14, and Slippery Pot Pie Take Out — Sept. 26 (must pre-order).
