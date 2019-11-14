A few weeks ago I noticed an advertisement declaring “Only 71 days ‘til Christmas.” I was absolutely baffled that someone had already begun that iconic countdown. Summer was barely over, the leaves were just beginning to turn autumn colors, and I was still mildly surprised when I was spotting school buses on the roadways. Where did the summer go?
Yet here we are with the holiday season almost upon us. This is a fast paced world with lots of pressures and stress in our everyday life. Now we are running full speed into the holiday season. Halloween is behind us, Thanksgiving is only two weeks away and before you know it, it will be Christmas.
Janet McNeal is an executive board member of MSAC, a retired captain of the Pennsylvania State Police and the owner of Law and Grace Consulting, Milton, Pa.; 717-525-3688, providing consulting services and training in sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and ethical practices.
