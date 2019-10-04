A Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community from 8 a.m. until 1. p.m. in Nicarry Meetinghouse. The festival will highlight an indoor yard sale, bake sale, bread sale, book sale, and food trucks in the parking lot. Admission and parking are free. The Bee Hive Gift Shop and Almost New Shop in Mission Point will be open. Proceeds from the event benefit the Friends of Cross Keys Village, which supports the Good Samaritan Fund for charitable care, as well as various projects that benefit residents at Cross Keys. For more information or to pre-order soup, please call 717-624-5227 during weekday business hours or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org for more information about this great summer tradition.
Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. and RSVP of the Capital Region, Inc. are teaming up to host a Volunteer Appreciation & Exploration Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The event is a free drop-in from 9:30 a.m. to noon at ACOFA offices, 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg. Light refreshments will be provided. No RSVP is required. According to Linda Thompson, ACOFA’s Community Services Director, the event is designed to showcase and recognize ACOFA volunteers engaged in valuable service to the community, such as Meals on Wheels, APPRISE/Medicare counseling, friendly visitors to the homebound, volunteer drivers, chore services, Ombudsman for residents of nursing facilities, Frozen Meal Delivery, tax preparation, etc. RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) has been matching senior volunteers to community needs since 1972. This event is made possible by a grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust.
