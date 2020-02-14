When I moved to Gettysburg from Richmond, Virginia 15 years ago, I hoped one day I could give back in some way to the community that welcomed me. After working in public accounting in Baltimore and Camp Hill I found my dream job at Gettysburg College where I am currently the Senior Director of Financial Services and Controller. One of my colleagues, a former board member of the YW, recommended me when the YW Treasurer position became open in October.
I have to admit, I was not familiar with the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and so the first thing I did was go to the YW’s website. The dedication to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all was clear. Every day, the YWCA lives their mission through their childcare, fitness, aquatics and Road Scholar Adventures in its Lifelong Learning Program.
