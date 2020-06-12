Any resident of Adams County who is temporarily or permanently handicapped, elderly or ill and is unable to physically visit the library is welcome to use our Library by Mail program. We know that ebooks are not for everyone and are happy to offer Library by Mail to those who cannot visit the physical libraries and are not interested or are unable to use ebooks.
Library by Mail is offered at no cost to library patrons. Fill out the Library by Mail application, available on our website, www.adamslibrary.org or request the form by calling the Gettysburg Library at 717-334-5716. Once the application is received, the applicant’s library card will be verified and account will be changed to a Library by Mail account. Within a few days, participants will receive their first bag of library items.
