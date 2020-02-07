Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Daniel Vigneron of Howald, Luxembourg, the new president of Kiwanis International, obviously has a lot on his plate as he oversees the worldwide service organization. But he took some time recently to salute the Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg Adams for its more than six decades of service.
In a December letter received by the local club’s president Jim Martin, Vigneron wrote “Congratulations on your club’s 65th anniversary. You help make up one of the world’s greatest service organizations.”
